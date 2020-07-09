Kanpur: Pramod Subramanian, an assistant professor in the department of computer science and engineering of IIT-Kanpur, was found dead on campus which has been deserted due to the pandemic induced lockdown.

The 35-year-old professor’s body was found hanging in a room on the campus Wednesday.

IIT-Kanpur issued a statement by institute Director Prof Abhay Karandikar saying, “I am saddened to inform you about the tragic and untimely demise of Prof. Pramod Subramanian, assistant professor in the department of computer science and engineering.

“In him, we have lost a bright and rising star in computer science in the country. We deeply mourn and pray to the Almighty to give strength to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Station House Officer (SHO) Kalyanpur, Abhay Seth, said that the cause of death could not be known immediately.

“He was found hanging with a nylon rope around his neck and has not left behind any suicide note. We will wait for the post mortem report and continue investigations,” the police official added.

The institute is almost vacant due to the Covid-19 outbreak with no students present except for the faculty members who reside on the campus.

IANS