Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported a total of 3,600 new COVID-19 cases from different parts of the state Friday. So far 2,26,334 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha. Currently the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 35,326.

It should also be stated that 4,380 COVID-19 patients recovered Thursday and were discharged from their respective treatment facilities. The total number of recoveries in the state now stands at 1,90,080.

Among the new infections reported Friday, 2,109 persons were in quarantine while 1,491 were local contacts.

Sixteen patients fell victim to the COVID-19 virus in Odisha. Out of the deceased persons four persons were from the state capital. Nayagarh district registered three deaths while Balasore, Khurda, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts reported two deaths each. One death was reported from the districts of Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur and Kalahandi districts. Most of the deceased persons were suffering from comorbidities in addition to COVID-19 infection. With the new deaths the toll in the state went up to 875.

Khurda district continued to be the hotspot for the COVID-19 disease with 766 patients testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack district which reported 358 new cases of COVID-19 infections. Jajpur district also saw a spurt in cases with 139 new COVID-19 infections.

The other districts that reported fresh cases of COVID-19 infections are: Mayurbhanj (156), Kendrapara and Sonepur (129 each), Sambalpur (126), Nabarangpur (116), Puri (115), Balasore (107), Bargarh and Keonjhar (106 each), Angul (100), Bolangir (99), Kandhamal (97), Sundargarh (89), Nayagarh (74), Jagatsinghpur (73), Koraput (66), Kalahandi (51), Boudh and Dhenkanal (47 each), Malkangiri (46), Jharsuguda (41), Rayagada (32), Ganjam (31), Gajapati (19) and Deograh (11).