Bhubaneswar: As many as 365 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Tuesday.

While 116 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 249 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 329 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 6th Oct 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/F5gqfp2YeS — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 6, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 23,914 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 20,217 have recovered. While there are 3,571 active cases, 105 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,38,003 with the detection of 2,673 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 940. As many as 1,554 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,119 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 41,840 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 35.24 lakh.