Bhubaneswar: As many as 376 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Tuesday.

While 145 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 231 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 420 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 8th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/IMfgN6H7Um — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 8, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 14,065 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 8,949 have recovered. While there are 5,053 active cases, 50 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,31,382 with the detection of 3,490 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 569.

As many as 2,094 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,396 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 41,275samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 21.84 lakh.