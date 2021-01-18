New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said Monday that a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for coronavirus. It said that so far 580 adverse reactions have been found in people vaccinated. The Health Ministry also reported that all those who suffered adverse effects are being monitored closely.

Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5.00 pm Monday. “A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated (till 5 pm on Monday) as per provisional reports,” informed Agnani.

Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 3,111 were from Delhi.

Out of the 580 persons who have suffered adverse effects of vaccination, seven have been hospitalised. The inoculation drive began January 16.

In Delhi, three hospitalisations were reported. However, two have already been discharged. The one showing symptoms of fainting is under observation at Max Hospital. In Uttarakhand, one of the beneficiaries is stable and under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official stated.

In Chhattisgarh, one beneficiary is under observation, while in Karnataka, two cases of hospitalizations were reported, he said. “No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date,” the Health Ministry official added.