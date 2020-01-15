Balasore: Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar dedicated to the Sun god. The ‘Kudumi’ tribal people of Mayurbhanj district, however, celebrate this festival in a unique way. For them, it is their biggest festival of the year known as ‘Tusu Parab’.

Tusu Parab is part of the traditional ‘Makara Parab’ which the tribals celebrate according to their unique custom and tradition. People of Kudumi community worship ‘Tusu Devi’ in the festival instead of Sun god.

While there are no well-documented historical records to trace the origin of this festival, legend has it that the tribals celebrate this festival to honour the sacrifices of ‘Tusu’ who was the only daughter of a rich Kudumi landlord during Mughal rule several centuries ago.

A Mughal ruler, enamoured by Tusu’s beauty, wanted to marry her. However, the proposal was rejected by her father who fixed her marriage with another groom. Angered by the defiance of the landlord, the Mughal ruler killed her fiancée and tortured her family members. To save her honour, Tusu committed suicide by jumping into the river on Makar Sankranti.

The festival traces its roots to the followers of the landlord who celebrated Makar Sankranti as Tusu Parab in honour of the woman.

According to Kudumi customs, a day before Makar Sankranti is known as ‘Makar Baundi’. Unmarried girls dress up, sing songs n groups of four, and worship ‘goddess Tusu’. Later the idols of goddess Tusu are taken to their homes and worshipped at night with traditional fervour. Both the ladies and gents spend the night singing and dancing.

Makar Parab, also known as ‘Makar Chaundi’ is celebrated early in the morning on Sankranti. The idols of goddess Tusu are immersed in water bodies nearby on this day.

The day after ‘Makar Chaundi’ is known as ‘Makar Dhaundi’. Tribals spend several days after Sankranti in celebration. Makar Mela, cultural shows, sports competitions and cockfights are organized to mark the occasion.

