Bhubaneswar: 384 youths of Odisha received appointment letters Monday as a part of the Rozgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The letters were distributed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He congratulated the newly inducted recruits who have achieved success after hard work.

Rozgar Mela, which was launched under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides an opportunity to empower youths to directly participate in the development of the nation, he said, adding, that the hard work of the recruited youths will take the country forward.

Stating that India has a strong economy due to the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, Pradhan said, “India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and is poised to become the third largest economy by another three years”.

Nowadays, skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling have become a routine programme. New technologies are evolving with time. The digital world is taking India forward, he said.

The Union Education minister said, “By 2047, when India will be moving towards the goal of a developed nation, the newly recruited candidates need to make efforts from today itself to multiply their skills during the next 25 years.”

In 2036, Odisha will celebrate 100 years of its formation as a linguistic-based separate state. India will develop only if Odisha develops, he added.

