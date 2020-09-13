Bhubaneswar: As many as 395 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Sunday.

While 279 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 116 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 604 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 13th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/hJlsrzOnfq — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 13, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 16,240 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 11,430 have recovered. While there are 4,735 active cases, 62 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,50,807 with the detection of 3,913 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 626. As many as 2,348 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,565 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Saturday tested 48,504 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 24.23 lakh.