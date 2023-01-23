Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police said Monday that four persons have been arrested for black marketing of tickets during the India-New Zealand World Cup hockey game which was played Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium here. All the four were apprehended while they were selling the tickets at exorbitant rates.

Senior officials of Commissionerate Police said that out of the four who have been arrested on charges of black marketing of tickets, three are from outside Odisha. They were picked up while receiving cash from the buyers.

Sources said that tickets priced between Rs 200 and Rs 400 were being sold at prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. Police have seized eight tickets and cash worth Rs 11,000 from the possession of the four accused.

This is not the first time during the ongoing World Cup that a black marketing nexus of hockey tickets in this city has been busted. Earlier, Sahid Nagar had busted a racket which was black marketing tickets of the India-Wales game which was played here at the Kalinga Stadium January 19. A total of five accused, including a girl student of civil engineering and four other businessmen were arrested in this connection.

Sadly despite being filled to the brim, spectators at the Kalinga Stadium had to return with a heavy heart as hosts India went down 4-5 to New Zealand in the sudden death shootout. India had muffed up a two-goal advantage in regulation time after leading 3-1.