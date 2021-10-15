Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Four men drowned and three others were rescued after their car fell into a pond in a village near here, police said Friday. The deceased have been identified as Akshay (20), Rajat (20), Pratap (22), and Vishal (21), police informed.

Seven persons were returning from a wedding Thursday night when they lost their way. The car they were in fell into a pond in Alipur Maan (Kheda) village, SP of Bijnor, Dharm Veer Singh, said. Locals immediately rushed to the spot when the car fell into the pond. The police and fire brigade personnel were also informed.

Even before the police arrived, local villagers managed to bring out three of the passengers. However, by the time all the seven were brought out, four had already breathed their last.

The other three were sent to a hospital, where Deepak, the one who was driving the car, is said to be in serious condition.