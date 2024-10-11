Rourkela: Four persons were injured when they fell off a bucket seat of a Ferris wheel at a crowded Durga Puja pandal at Telephone Bhawan here Friday, police said.

The accident took place when the safety bar of the ride malfunctioned, resulting in the fall, they added.

The victims included a family of three — father, mother and child — along with another kid who was with them. They fell from a height of around five to 10 feet, police said.

The ride was immediately stopped and the injured were taken to Ispat General Hospital (IGH). Fortunately, their injuries were not severe, they added.

Police have stopped the Ferris wheel, but celebrations are continuing as planned, according to one of the event organisers.

