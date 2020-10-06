Berhampur: At least four persons, including an engineer, sustained burn injuries when a steam pipe belt at a chemical factory exploded Tuesday in Ganjam district, police said. The mishap occurred in the hydraulic acid plant of the industrial unit located in Ganjam town. Among those injured were an electrical engineer, a supervisor and two contractual workers.

The injured persons were rushed to the sub-divisional hospital at Chhatrapur and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. One of the contractual workers was later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated, police informed.

Tension prevailed in the factory premises as several workers along with trade union leaders staged a demonstration. They demanded adequate compensation for the injured. Talks are on to resolve the issue, a company official said.

“We want a written assurance from the company regarding the compensation. We also want proper safety measures for the employees in the factory,” said former Chhatrapur MLA N Narayan Reddy.

