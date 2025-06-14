Keonjhar: Four people, including a couple, were killed in separate elephant attacks in Keonjhar district and forest division Friday, officials said. The victims were identified as Ranjit Munda, 69, of Badhunidhara under the Janghira range, and Rina Munda, 40, and Santosh Munda, 45, of Kendudihi village under the Barbil range. The fourth victim, a youth killed near Kalimati village in the Champua range, has not been identified.

According to forest officials, Rina and Santosh were collecting firewood when elephants attacked them. Rina died on the spot; Santosh later succumbed to injuries. Enraged villagers reportedly assaulted a forest official and refused to release the deceased’s body until compensation was assured. In Janghira, Ranjit Munda died while trying to drive away a herd near Budhakhaman village. In Champua, a youth was trampled to death around 6:25 pm near a government weighing bridge. Tension prevailed as locals blocked roads and demanded compensation. Police rescued detained forest personnel. Barbil SDPO Debendra Kumar Pingua said officials were safe. Forest officers were yet to reach the Champua site at the time of reporting. The frequent elephant incursions and resulting deaths in Barbil have triggered widespread resentment in the region.