Keonjhar: In a tragic road mishap in the wee hours of Thursday, at least four persons were killed on the spot and several others sustained injuries, after an SUV in which they were travelling turned turtle at Somagiri under Pandapada police limits in Keonjhar district.

According to a source, the ill-fated vehicle with 11 occupants was on its way to Jirang area of Harichandanpur in the district. Driver of the vehicle lost control on the wheels and dashed against a tree on the roadside following which the SUV skidded 10ft off the road.

The four critically injured were identified as Surendra Marandi, SK Kamar, Rebati Raj and Mata Naik. On the other hand, identities of deceased persons have not been ascertained yet, the source added.

Some locals informed the ambulance service about the accident. The injured were rushed to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.

Pandapada police reached the spot after being informed and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The police have registered a case in this connection and launched an investigation, a police official said.

PNN