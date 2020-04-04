Srinagar: Four militants who may have been involved in three civilian deaths earlier in the week, were killed and three soldiers were also injured in a gunfight Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

All the four militants killed in the gun battle with the security forces in Hardmanguri Batpora village belonged to Damhal Hanjipora area of the same district.

“The encounter has ended. Bodies of four slain militants have been recovered. Three army soldiers sustained injuries in this operation. They have been shifted to Jammu for treatment, said an official. “One soldier sustained a bullet injury while two sustained splinter injuries,” he added.

Security forces, including SOG of J&K police and Rashtriya Rifles surrounded an orchard area Friday following information about the presence of militants there. As the security forces closed on the hiding militants, they opened fire after which a gunfight had started. In spite of repeated orders tolay down arms, the militants did not do so,” said the police.

Large amount of ammunition and explosives were recovered from the hideout of the militants.

Police sources said the slain militants were responsible for three civilian killings in Kulgam district earlier this week. An official confirmation of this is still awaited.

