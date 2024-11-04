Welcome to money and health Rashifal today, where horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: You are deeply interested in the occult and the paranormal and today, you may indulge in something to do with it. So, you may buy a full colour 15×10 glossy on shamanic rites or the tantra! Ganesha suggests using such knowledge for peaceful ends.

Taurus: Love is on the cards, says Ganesha. Your senses are likely to remain highly active today. Stay alert and avoid drifting into your own world at the cost of work. It is best for you to keep your eyes and ears open to avoid any misunderstanding with your near and dear ones, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: You have been aching to arrange a family reunion or get-together at your house. Well, today is the perfect day to do it. And why just family? You are also likely to invite some of your close friends and important business associates over to your place. Your spouse will enjoy the company of your loved ones.

Cancer: Today, it is quite possible that you have a presentiment of things that are about to happen. Scarily enough, the premonition may not be too far off the mark. All your senses, especially your sixth sense, are likely to remain highly active today. It is best for you to keep your eyes and ears open to avoid any misunderstanding at work or home, says Ganesha.

Leo: To many, you will seem to have got your senses back after a long time. Reason? You will finally have a definite career plan in mind. Although, it’s not really a big deal for you when your mind races and yearns to achieve in two warring directions, it may seem quite jarring and unreal to the mere mortals. And, considering that you Leos are almost always in two minds about everything, getting a definite plan of action is quite an achievement, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Leadership is your forte and you shall receive kudos for the manner in which you handle your team. Much awaited promotions will materialise and so will some extra cash in your wallet. Wisely enough, you didn’t get all this by not effectively balancing home and work, says Ganesha. Don’t slip on this tight-rope walk.

Libra: Ever heard of the phrase, ‘To stick one’s foot in one’s mouth’? Well, today you might be doing exactly the same, albeit unwittingly. You are likely to invite trouble, especially if some of those heated discussions get out of hand. A legal dispute does not seem unlikely. One can always get an out-of-court settlement, but why go through all that? Just remember to be cautious today in all that you do or say, hints Ganesha.

Scorpio: Your rung in the social ladder just went higher today. But be wary of green-eyed monsters and ill words. Fight tooth and nail – if necessary – to protect our reputation, says Ganesha. But also learn to find your enemies’ Achilles’s heel and target it ferociously.

Sagittarius: The day may pan out to be more challenging than you had anticipated. An independent free bird as you Archers are, you may find really it irritating to find your hands tied up in unpleasant money matters. But, then that’s a part of life; put in your best to overcome any situation you come across. Your efforts shall help you gain economic independence. Take other challenges head on too. The secret, says Ganesha, lies in diligence, optimism and tonnes of patience.

Capricorn: Your exuberance and self-confidence will become the talk of the day for those around you. But it’s not for nothing that you will attract so much attention. You will derive pleasure in accomplishing herculean tasks today, and Ganesha says you will do justice to work too. At home, everything will go smooth and you will enjoy and share the peace in your life with your wife. On the whole, you will have a cheerful day ahead.

Aquarius: Team work and cooperation bring out the best in you, so you must make the most of a chance to work in a group. It could be brainstorming, or campaigning for an environmental cause or even playing beach ball! A game of cards in the evening, and consider your day well spent, says Ganesha.

Pisces: The workaholic in your bursts to the fore with a vengeance, and today will see you tackle pending projects with the zeal of a Holy Templar crusader. Your energy levels will be unflagging, and your enthusiasm to wipe your slate clean admirable. Make the most of it, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies