Baripada: Forest department personnel belonging to Similipal South and Baripada divisions arrested Wednesday four poachers from Manikpur village under Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The department said in an official release that the four have been identified as Sauru Murmu, Nitai Murmu, Mahato Kisku alias Hapna and Thupul Hembram. One loaded double barrel gun, two unloaded guns, explosives, bows and arrows, one snare, pellets and four teeth belonging to a Royal Bengal Tiger have been seized from their possessions.

Officials said that initially Thupul was arrested following a raid at his residence in Manikpur village. Subsequent interrogation of the accused led the Forest department staff to the others. They were also promptly nabbed, officials said. Officials also stated that among the four, Mahato is the most notorious wildlife criminal. He had poached a tiger around two years back and since then had been absconding. He went missing after STF personnel recovered the skin of the poached tiger from his residence. Lately, he had returned to the village. He will be handed over to the STF, officials informed