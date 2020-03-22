Pune: Four people who tested positive for coronavirus here Sunday are close relatives of a 41-year-old woman who was earlier found infected by the virus, officials informed.

The woman, who is currently on ventilator support at Bharti Hospital and continues to be critical, tested positive for the infection earlier after her throat swabs were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to check for the possibility of swine flu (H1N1), a doctor informed. The woman does not have foreign travel history, but she visited Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai to attend a wedding March 3

All the four people who tested positive for the deadly virus Sunday are the woman’s relatives, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told said. They include the woman’s son, her sister and the latter’s husband and daughter, a health official stated.

The district administration also said a team from the Union Health Ministry arrived here Saturday to check on the woman.

“A team from the Centre arrived here for further probe. We have so far found some 100 people who were in touch with her,” Divisional Commissioner Dipak Mhaisekar said.

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said Sunday. Of the 10 new cases, six are in Mumbai and four in Pune, they said.

