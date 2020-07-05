Sambalpur: Even as COVID infection cases are on the rise in Sambalpur, four more staff of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla in Sambalpur district tested positive for COVID-19.

Section 144 has been imposed at three places in Burla town for five days. The district was shut down for Sunday. This was informed by Collector Subham Saxsena Saturday.

The four employees of VSSUT are male and asymptomatic. All of them have been shifted to the dedicated COVID facility and further contact tracing is underway, said a senior official.

Earlier, a lady lecturer of VSSUT had tested positive for COVID-19. The concerned lecturer’s husband, who was a senior official of NALCO, had died of COVID-19.

The concerned lecturer is now undergoing treatment at COVID hospital in Cuttack. Following the detection of the positive case, a massive contact tracing was undertaken and the varsity was sanitised.

With detection of four new COVID-19 cases, VSSUT authorities have decided to close the varsity till July 11 so as to prevent the spread of the virus.

The VSSUT notification further stated that in pursuance to COVID-19 rules, the university will remain closed till July 11 for evolved COVID contamination situation.

“Further, all are instructed to remain in the headquarters, failing which disciplinary proceedings as per OCS (CC&A) rules 1962 will be initiated and penalty will be imposed,” it added.

The VSSUT employees have been directed to remain in headquarters.

Similarly, the employees, who are currently outside headquarters, have been directed to report to the registrar about their arrival and stay in self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, it was stated in the notification.

PNN