Chicago: An argument in a residence on Chicago’s South Side early Tuesday erupted into gunfire. The shootout left four women dead and four others injured, police said. The shootout happened at 5.42am local time. Police said that so far there have been no arrests and they were trying out to find out the details of the dead and injured. However, police confirmed that none of the victims were juveniles. Identities and the ages of the dead women weren’t immediately released.

The four injured in the shooting included a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and another man who was shot in the back. Their conditions were unknown, according to police. A 23-year-old man who was shot in the back and a woman who suffered an unspecified gunshot wound were both in critical condition, police said.

A database has been compiled by this agency, USA Today and Northeastern University. This database is tracking mass killings in the US. The mass killings are referred to as incidents in which four or more people have died. Tuesday’s incident is the 17th shooting in the US in which four or more people were killed.