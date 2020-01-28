Rajnagar: In a strange development, 40 hens were killed by an ‘unknown wild animal’ at Rajgarh village under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district late Monday night. This incident has created panic in the area.

The matter came to light after Pratima Biswal, a resident of the village, Tuesday spotted the dead hens in the poultry. She then told locals she had seen a black animal enter the poultry in the middle of the night, but failed to recognise it. Then in the morning she found a large number of hens dead.

Pratima has informed one of the vets posted in the block. Veterinary Dr Devi Prasad Kunda informed later in the day that a team will be sent to examine the hens. “Then only the cause of their death can be ascertained. At this moment we are not in a position to say how the hens were killed,” he said.

PNN