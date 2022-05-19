Rajkanika: The construction of a bridge proposed to connect six villages of Barahadomanda panchayat under Rajkanika block in Kendrapara district with Aradi under Chandbali block of Bhadrak district at a re-estimated whopping cost of Rs 79 crore has been hanging in balance since past 40 years.

The initial estimation was done 40 years ago at around Rs 10 crore. After completion, the bridge project would have benefited residents of Barahadomanda panchayat. Hundreds of locals as well as devotees from outside Kendrapara cross Baitarani river every day at Manapur ghat to reach Aradi to visit the Shaivite Akhandalamani shirne.

The bridge was also intended to connect Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, an administrative official informed.

However, a canoe is the lone means of transport for people. As the Baitarani river at Manapur ghat is a crocodile-infested area, residents have been demanding for a bridge since more than 50 years.

In a meeting in December 2021 at Olavar, MLA of Aul Pratap Keshari Deb and state Law Minister Pratap Kumar Jena had said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 79 crore for the bridge.

When the bridge construction was about to begin two years ago, the Central government decided to transport raw materials from Jajpur Road to Dhamra Port via the riverine route. Subsequently, a fresh proposal with regard to construction of bridge over Baitarani was sent by State government to the Centre for approval, which is awaited.

