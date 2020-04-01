Jammu: Around 400 pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine who could not return to their homes are safely sheltered in Jammu city.

Ramesh Kumar, CEO of the shrine board, said, “We have no yatri stranded anywhere either at the shrine or in Katra town.

“Our responsibility is the shrine, its track and the base camp in Katra town. We have closed the Yatra on the afternoon of March 18 and as per our records, no yatri is stranded in our area of responsibility.”

Sushma Chauhan, district magistrate Jammu, however, said many people who could not go back home because of the cancellation of trains are safely sheltered and provided for in Jammu city by the district administration.

“Yes, we have many people who were stranded because of the cancellation of train services. We have sheltered them at safe places in fully sanitised environment.

“We are providing them food and other requirements. There are around 400 Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims among these stranded people. They are safe and healthy,” Chauhan said.

