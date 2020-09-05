Bhubaneswar: As many as 409 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 242 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 167 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 344 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 5th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/PGsuiOWZHo — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 5, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 12,812 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 7,867 have recovered. While there are 4,886 active cases, 47 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,20,221 with the detection of 3,543 new cases, while seven more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 538.

Most of the new cases were reported from the Khurda district where 878 people tested positive, its highest single-day spike. Mayurbhanj reported 326 new cases, followed by 295 cases detected in Cuttack.

The state has tested over 20.48 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.