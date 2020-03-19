As coronavirus infections spread and quarantines ramp up, at-home exercise garners more interest from customers looking to stay fit during quarantines

SAFETY FIRST

Experts say fitness centers are a great place to get exercise but also a place where something like the new coronavirus can spread

Some gyms have instructed fitness enthusiasts to maintain a workout regime at home which does not require heavy instruments

Multiple gyms are also providing individual training where there is no risk of any outbreak as there are no crowds

BHUBANESWAR: For some, sweating it out in a gym is a way of life. These hardcore gym regulars are unable to carry on with their workout schedules due to the coronavirus lockdown implemented by the Centre and state government. The key measures undertaken by the authorities to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak include closure of all educational institutions -schools, colleges and universities – gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres.

However, things may not be as grim as they seem for these fitness freaks. City-based gym trainers and fitness experts are of the opinion that one does not need to be a regular at a gym to maintain a healthy physique. They opine that one can maintain an optimum physical condition by following a fitness routine even at home.

Hari Chandan, a gym owner, said, “Exercises can be done by anyone. One doesn’t need to go to a gym necessarily. We have instructed our regular customers to do some of the exercise like squats, sit-ups, lunges and push-ups et al at home. There are many instruments that one can use for workout at home such as jumping rope, TRX bands, Kettlebell and Balance balls among others.

Gargy Nayak, a Zumba instructor, said, “Precaution is better than cure. People haven’t come to our gym in the last three days due to the lockdown in effect. So, this is indeed a little break for us. To ensure that people maintain their workout schedules without any danger of transmitting the virus, individual training is a best idea. There is no risk of any outbreak as there are no crowds.”

Another gym owner and trainer Jyoti Krishna Behera said, “There is no need for anybody to come to the gym regularly. The indispensableness of a gym in maintaining a good physique is a myth. One can exercise even at home without any heavy equipment. We have instructed our regulars to maintain a thirty-minute workout routine that includes bicycle crunches and sit-ups. These exercise do not require any heavy instrument.”

“Meanwhile, several gym equipment shops are offering huge discounts on products so that people who want to work at their homes can do it without any difficulties,” said Arun Patnaik of Narula Fitness shop.

Sumit Ray, a fitness enthusiast, said, “You don’t have to be dependent on a gym for doing exercises. A strict workout regime and a strict diet are essential in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Working out at home has its pros and cons. You don’t have to pack a bag or drive anywhere. You could work out in your pajamas if you wanted to. This is frowned upon at the gym. You can also work out whenever you like, which is perfect.” Working out is often a great way to de-stress at the end of the day and a good way to keep your immune system in tip-top shape.

But fears of contracting the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have many people on edge and avoiding places where they could contract the disease or spread the virus to other people. Luckily, the remedy lies right at home.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP