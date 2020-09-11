Bhubaneswar: As many as 413 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Friday.

While 112 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 301 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 429 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 11th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/Tk4I9GsaJb — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 11, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 15,365 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 10,184 have recovered. While there are 5,110 active cases, 58 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,43,117 with the detection of 3,996 new cases, while 14 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 605.

As many as 2,359 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,637 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 50,044 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 23.23 lakh.