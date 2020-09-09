Bhubaneswar: As many as 427 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Wednesday.

While 191 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 236 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 401 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 9th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/rmHWTnwFUf — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 9, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 14,492 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 9,350 have recovered. While there are 5,077 active cases, 52 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,35,130 with the detection of 3,748 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 580.

As many as 2,210 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,538 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 41,595 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 22.26 lakh.