Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has established 46 new civil judge courts in different parts of the state, officials said Friday.

Five courts have been set up in Balasore district, while four such courts were established in Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts, three in Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal and Ganjam and two in Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Besides, one civil judge court was opened in Rayagada, Puri, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Koraput, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and Bolangir districts, it said.

The state government constituted these courts in consultation with the Orissa High Court, it said.

With the establishment of these courts, the jurisdiction of the existing Junior Division Civil Judge courts over these revenue tehsils has been terminated, the statement added.

PTI