Phulbani: Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown and efforts to enforce restrictions, the district administration of Kandhamal is keeping strict vigil on the people coming outside the district.

According to reports, 4,777 people who had migrated to other states and districts for work have come to their villages while 4,773 of them have been put under home quarantine.

Four of them were kept in the isolation ward at the district headquarters hospital. The administration had opened isolation centres at seven places – Baliguda Town Hall, Baliguda Kalyan Mandap, G Udayagiri Town Hall, Kalyan Mandap, Phulbani Bus Stand, Kalyan Mandal, and Peonpada Primary School.

Similarly, temporary health centres were set up at seven places such as Kotpad High School, Daringbadi Government ME school, Government Girls’ High school, Raikia Government Girls’ High school, Badagaon Government High school, Shankarakhol Government Girls’ High school and Phulbani Anewsha Hostel.

Meanwhile, the administration has sealed seven entry points of the district. Day and night police patrolling has been put in place.

With lockdown strictly in force, the police have so far arrested 57 persons for violating restrictions and seized 11 bikes.

Reports from Sheragad in Ganjam district said the administration has put 1,116 people in home isolation after they returned from other districts.

Posters of warnings have been put outside their houses for public knowledge so that they can maintain distance from them to ward off possible infection.

Ninety-five of them have completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine and their health status is said to be okay.

