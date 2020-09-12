Bhubaneswar: As many as 480 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 182 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 298 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 642 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 12th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/rHMsGnb18a — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 12, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 15,845 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 10,826 have recovered. While there are 4,946 active cases, 60 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,46,894 with the detection of 3,777 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 616. As many as 2,191 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,586 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 50,979 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 23.74 lakh.