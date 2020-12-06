Balugaon: Chilika lake has been visited by 4,87,000 colourful migratory birds this season till December 1, once again proving the lagoon as a bird watchers’ paradise.

Every winter, these exotic avian guests from the remotest corners such as Russia, Central and South-East Asia, Siberia, Mongolia, Caspian Sea, Ladakh and Himalayas flock to Chilika lake, offering visitors stunning sceneries that keep changing every second.

According to information shared by Balugaon wildlife department, Nalabana bird sanctuary alone witnessed 1,98,000 winged guests and the rest areas of Chilika including Mangalajodi, Bhushandpur, Nairi, Kalupada, Badagoth, Satapada and Krushnaprasad and Mangalajodi under Tangi range saw 2,89,000 birds.

The largest brackish water lagoon in Asia has so far witnessed 93 species out of a total 160 regular visiting birds. Among them are: black-tailed godwit, northern pintail, gadwall, brahminy shelduck and shoveler duck to name a few.

