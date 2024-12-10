Berhampur: A local court here Monday handed down life imprisonment to five persons after convicting them in the murder case of one Dhira Samal, 14 years after the crime was committed. The convicts were identified as Kalia Sethi, 39, of Sriram Nagar Lane-6, P Krushna Chandra Patra, 48, Pinku Patra, 40, Sanjay Pradhan, 43, and Sanyasi Rout, 41 of Jagannath Vihar in Berhampur. District and Sessions Judge Rupashree Choudhury pronounced the verdict after examining the statements recorded by the witnesses and other evidences, while also acquitting three others for want of sufficient evidence, Cadre Public Prosecutor Trilochan Parida said.

The acquitted persons were identified as Santosh Patra, 57, alias Rangin Santu, Rinku Patra, 44, and Manglu Behera, 51, from the Silk City. The incident is stated to be fallout of an inter-gang rivalry. On that fateful day, victim Dhira Samal was talking with two of his friends — Santosh Tripathy and Rajiv Behera at Sriram Nagar Square under Bada Bazar police limits, July 22 morning in 2010 when miscreants launched a sudden attack and hurled bombs at him. Dhira tried to run away to save his life but the miscreants chased and attacked him with swords inside a godown premises.

On being informed, Dhira’s younger brother Bhalu, mother Bijaylakshmi and wife Jhuli rushed to the spot. They rescued Dhira in critical condition and admitted him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, where doctors declared him dead after examining his condition. Dhira also disclosed the name of the accused persons in his dying declaration before police. Dhira’s two friends Santosh and Rajiv also sustained critical injuries during the incident. A case was registered in this connection at Bada Bazar police station over a complaint filed by the deceased’s kin. Police arrested eight persons in phases and produced them in court. Later, they were released on bail. The court recorded the statements of 24 witnesses during the trial of the case.