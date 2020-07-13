Cuttack: After five people were detected positive for COVID-19 in Old Rausapatana area which comes under Ward No. 27 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Monday, CMC declared the area as containment zone and sealed the entry and exit points of the area.

According to the official order of CMC, the areas under Ward No. 27 including house of Ghanasyam Das and house of Somanath Moharana opposite to FL Shop in the south side, backside of Sai Care Medical Research Centre to backside of Ama Parivar Vidyalaya in the North side, Sai Care Medical Research Centre to the house of Somanath Moharana in the West side and Ama Parivar Vidyalaya to house of Rashik Sen, Bana Bihari Das, Akshaya Chandra Das till the house of Ghanashyam Das in the East side, have been declared as restricted areas.

#Cuttack #SpecialCOVID19Update 5 new +ve cases have been detected in Old Rausapatana (ward no 27). Acting upon it immediately, we have marked the particular area as a #ContainmentZone This decision is taken in the larger public interest to contain the further spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/RNfgQSh3yz — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 13, 2020

After sealing the area, the CMC has started random swab sample collection of the local residents and disinfection work in the area.

Entry of outsiders has been strictly restricted in this zone. The CMC will distribute essential commodities to the locals in this ward. The CMC has directed all the government and private organisations of the area to close their commercial establishments. Vehicular movement has been stopped in the containment zone.

PNN