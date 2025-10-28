Bhubaneswar: A five-day residential hands-on skill development training programme for students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary Schools was inaugurated Monday at Centurion University, Bhubaneswar, under the SPEFL Trade initiative.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) director Niyati Pattnaik as the chief guest.

In her address, she highlighted that the training programme will motivate students to develop practical skills and recognise the growing importance of vocational education in building their future careers.

Centurion University Vice-Chancellor Supriya Pattnaik also attended the event and interacted with the students, stressing the importance of vocational education and its role in shaping future careers.

On the occasion, DHSE deputy director Jitendra Nayak delivered the welcome address, while deputy director CH Vijayalakshmi proposed the vote of thanks.

A total of 100 students and teachers are participating in the residential training.

The initiative aims to provide participants with knowledge and hands-on experience in various vocational trades, strengthening their practical understanding and employability skills.