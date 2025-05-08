Chhatrapur: A hostel inmate of Centurion University, located near IREL Square under Chamakhandi police jurisdiction in Ganjam district, has reportedly died Tuesday under suspicious circumstances. The deceased student, D Purushottam Reddy, was from Lakshmipur village in Chhatrapur block. He was undergoing training under the Odisha Skill Development Programme.

Meanwhile, Purushottam’s mother, D Tarinamma Reddy demanded a probe claiming that her son was in good health when he left for the hostel. She has also filed a written complaint at Chamakhandi police station. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Tarinamma said she got a call from the university late at night informing her that her son was unwell and experiencing chest pain. He was reportedly taken to Chhatrapur hospital in an auto-rickshaw for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

However, the university authorities have yet to offer any clarification regarding the incident. The family also alleges that university officials abandoned the body at the hospital and left. The post-mortem was conducted Wednesday. The police said the exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report is received.

