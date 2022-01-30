Deogarh: No nomination had been filed in five hilly panchayats under Tileibani block in Deogarh district due to stiff opposition from people alleging lack of mobile network, education and healthcare facilities in the region.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a notification, ordering further nomination filing from Saturday.

People aspiring for contesting sarpanchs, samiti members and zilla parishads can file their nominations for three days – January 29, 30 and 31.

On the other hand, the people of Jharagogua, Paraposi, Gandam, Dimirikuda and Jharmunda panchayats located in a hilly terrain under Tileibani block gathered at Jhargerua playground and decided that they would not allow any aspirant to file nomination for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Angry locals had earlier warned of boycotting polls and announced their decision through public address systems, urging people not to file nominations.

They lamented that over years, they have been suffering in the communication, education and healthcare fronts.

Mobile network has been a dream for them while their wards are unable to study due to network inaccessibility, they rued.

Their adamant stand against holding panchayat elections has become a challenge for the administration.

PNN