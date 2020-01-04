Mumbai: Due to heightened internal tensions between the India and Pakistan, all Pakistani artists working in India were ordered to return back to their country. Many stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan were among others who left India due to conflicts between the two countries.

Many Pakistani stars had already created a niche for themselves in the Hindi film industry in a short span of time. They had created a huge fan base for themselves. Here we have the most talented Pakistani celebrities who have earned their name in Hindi film industry.

Imran Abbas: Imran Abbas who has got expressive eyes and attitude in his personality has worked in Bollywood movie Creature 3D with Bipasha Basu.

Humaima Malick: Humaima Malick is Pakistan’s most bold personality who never hesitates to expose her body. She has done a Bollywood movie Raja Natarwal with Emraan Hashmi.

Mahira Khan: Mahira Khan made her debut with Hindi film star Shahrukh Khan in the film Raees. The film was a huge success and was well received by the audience. After this she got so much popularity that she was showered on the red carpet by Pakistan at the Cannes Film Festival.

Fawad Khan: Fawad Khan is a successful Pakistani celebrity who has a huge fan base in India. He has worked in Bollywood movie “Khoobsurat”.

Saba Qamar Zaman: Saba is one such name, who made her mark in the world by filming Hindi Medium with Irrfan Khan. Not only this, she has joined the most paid actresses of Pakistan. Saba has been nominated for Lux Style Awards, Hum Awards and Filmfare Awards.

PNN