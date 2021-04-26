Puri: Five more servitors of the Puri Jagannath Temple who had attended the Kumbh Mela tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source, as on Monday, a total of 127 people returned to Puri from Kumbh Mela held at Haridwar. Of them, 36 were servitors of the Jagannath Temple.

With these five servitors, the number of Jagannath Temple servitors infected by COVID-19 has increased to 47. At the same time, 34 others who are associated with the temple also contracted the virus.

Since some major rituals are ahead and their observance largely depends on the good health of the servitors, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration April 14 announced that the temple will remain out of bounds for visitors till May 15.

Notably, Puri Monday reported 145 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 17,475. Of them, while 15,259 patients have recovered from the disease, 2,093 are undergoing treatment.

PNN