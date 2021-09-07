Ghaziabad: Five people, including two minors, were killed in a head on collision between a truck and a car on the Meerut Expressway under Masuri Police Station area here, police said Tuesday. The accident occurred near Bhojpur town at around 9.30pm Monday. The truck was being driven on the wrong side of the road and collided with the car in which seven people were travelling, police said.

All seven passengers, who were on their way to Ghaziabad from Haridwar, sustained serious injuries. They taken to a nearby hospital in this town.

Ashish (33), his wife Shilpi (30), and son Dev (1), residents of Azad Nagar of Aalam Bagh, Lucknow, aolng with Sonu (35) and his daughter Pari alias Kavya (11) – hailing from Ratroi village in Aligarh – succumbed to injuries, police said.

Nidhi (28), wife of Sonu, and Shivi (4), daughter of Ashish and Shilpi, are undergoing treatment, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja informed.

Truck driver Bablu was arrested and the vehicle impounded. An FIR under appropriate sections of the IPC has been registered, police said.