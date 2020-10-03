Bargarh: A five-month-old child tested positive for COVID-19 in Bargarh district Saturday.

COVID-19 caseload has been mounting in Bargrah district with about 100 fresh cases being reported for last couple of days.

The district Saturday reported 98 fresh cases of COVID-19. With this, the district’s total cases have gone up to 6,674. Of them, 5,560 patients have recovered from the disease and 1,101 patients are still undergoing treatment for the disease. So far, 13 patients have succumbed to the disease in the district.

Among the fresh infected cases, there was a five-month-old baby, becoming the youngest coronavirus infected patient in the district.

Notably, a 15-month-old baby of Sundargarh district had also contracted the virus. A patient of GM 1 Gangliosidosis, an inherited disorder that destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, the baby breathed her last July 23 owing to the disease.

District information and public relations officer Kalyani Das informed that all the patients are either undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals or in home isolation.

