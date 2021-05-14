Bargarh: There seems to be no letting up in the Covid-19 pandemic in Bargarh district as it reported Friday 507 new cases. Among them were 21 children including a five-month-old baby girl.

District information and public relation officer (DIPRO) Kalyani Dash said that out of the new cases, three are residents of Sonepur, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts. However, they have tested positive in Bargarh district. She added that the five-month-old girl is from Bungapali village under Ambabhona block.

This is the second time that the district has crossed 500-mark in new infections. Earlier May 6, Bargarh district had reported 543 Covid-19 cases.

With the new cases reported Friday, a total of 21,672 people have been infected by the virus in Bargarh district. So far 17,177 patients have recovered and the number of active cases stands at 1,951. The killer disease has so far claimed 45 lives in the district.

