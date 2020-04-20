Bangalore: About 50 suspects were detained for allegedly assaulting healthcare workers and damaging public property in the city’s south-west suburb Sunday night, police said Monday.

“We have detained about 50 people suspected to have attacked healthcare workers and vandalised public property in Padarayanapura area when secondary contacts of Covid-hit patients were told to get quarantined,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ramesh Bhanot said.

The city civic body sealed off the area last week after 3 Covid positive cases were identified residing there with travel history to Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin in March.

“Security has been beefed up with additional deployment of our personnel and the situation is under control. Cases have been booked against the suspects and investigation is underway to find who all instigated the attack and are involved in damaging public property,” Bhanot said.

Trouble reportedly began when the secondary contact persons refused to meet the health workers on Sunday evening and stay at the quarantine centre for isolation.

“A mob attacked a make-shift tent in the area set up for the health workers and the police personnel who were posted there to prevent the people from coming out of houses and roaming around. They removed the barricade and damaged tables and chairs,” added Bhanot.

IANS