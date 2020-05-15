Sambalpur: The agriculture department in Sambalpur district has trained 50 youths as harvest operators. Farmers in this district usually get harvesters machines with operators from other states. However, since that is not possible during the lockdown, the agriculture department decided to help out farmers.

The 50 selected youths underwent training at Gunderpur village under Maneswar block. Once training was completed then harvester machine owners appointed the youths as operators.

Chief district agriculture officer Santosh Ray said currently during the rabi crop season there is an acute shortage of farmhand. So harvester machines are being used for farming. However, without operators the machines were lying idle. Hence, the department decided to train the youths.

“There are approximately 250 harvester machines in the district while there are only 150 operators. Those without operators were requesting us so that they could hire from other states. Due to the lockdown we could not fulfil their plea. So we decided to train 50 persons,” said Ray.

“In this manner the youths will also be employed and be able to make a living,” added Ray.

Rabi crop in Sambalpur district mainly depends on water from Hirakud dam. In Maneswar, Jujumura, Rengali and Dhanakauda blocks, farming is done through irrigation and canal water.

