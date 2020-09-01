Cuttack: The Orissa High Court gave its nod to a 500 year old puja committee for holding Durga Puja in Cuttack by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued by both the state and central governments.

Following a PIL which had been filed by 500-year old Balubazar Puja Committee, a divisional bench gave the above directive Monday.

The bench comprises of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice K.R Mohapatara.

Petitioner Suryakant Sangneria, who is also a member of the puja committee, said the puja committee had filed a PIL in the high court appealing it to direct the state government to allow the festival with an assurance that it would be held with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Following review, High Court has allowed for the same by strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Government of India and the Odisha government, added Sangneria.

Even though the Cuttack district administration was initially reluctant to grant permission for holding the Puja this year, after the request of various puja committees it has given the nod to observe the puja in a simple manner without much glitz sans devotees.

However, there will be no Durga Puja immersion (Bhasani) celebration this year, ordered district administration.

PNN