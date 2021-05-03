Srinagar: The Covid situation slipped from bad to worse on Monday in J&K after 3,733 new cases and 51 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Officials said that the new fatalities comprised 35 from the Jammu division and 16 from the Kashmir division, taking the number of people killed by coronavirus to 2,421.

Of the new cases, 1,294 were from the Jammu division and 2,439 from the Kashmir division while 1,546 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery. So far, 187,219 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 150,231 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 34,567 out of which 12,323 are from the Jammu division and 22,244 are from the Kashmir division.