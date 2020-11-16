Bhubaneswar: As many as 52 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Monday.

While 22 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 30 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 74 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Monday, 30,179 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 29,294 have recovered. While there are 667 active cases, 197 persons succumbed to the disease.

PNN