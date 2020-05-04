Bolangir: The administration heaved a sigh of relief here Monday as reports of all the 53 primary contacts of the first two COVID-19 patients in the district turned out to be negative.

Informing about test reports, Bolangir District Collector Arindam Dakua said the process of tracing the secondary contacts is on. Swab samples have been collected from those already identified.

Bolangir district’s first COVID-19 cases emerged April 1 when two youths of Likhiria village tested positive. Officials of the district administration swung into action immediately. They declared the area as containment zone and prepared a list of primary contacts of the infected youths.

It was found out that 53 persons came in contact with the youths. Their swab samples were collected and sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar for testing.