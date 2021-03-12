Bhawanipatna: A 55-feet tall ‘Shivling’ was installed and worshipped Thursday afternoon at Mahaling village under Golamunda block in Kalahandi on the occasion of Mahashivratri. People in the locality claimed that the idol is the tallest ‘Shivling’ in Odisha. Sources said, the idol was constructed with funds and materials contributed by the villagers of Mahaling.

“We feel proud that we could do it together. I feel proud to be an inhabitant of Mahaling village,” Pawan Kumar Agarwal said.

Minister of State (MoS) Home department and Junagarh MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra visited the idol site and offered prayers to the presiding deity Thursday evening.

“I offer my gratitude to the villagers of Mahaling for creating a spiritual atmosphere with the participation of one and all. I am extremely proud to be here today (Thursday). Today Mahaling has justified its name,” Mishra said.

