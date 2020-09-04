Bhubaneswar: As many as 550 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Friday.

While 243 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 307 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 272 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 4th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/3FHA01PwcP — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 4, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 12,403 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 7,523 have recovered. While there are 4,822 active cases, 46 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,16,678 with the detection of 3,267 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 531. As many as 1,961 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,306 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 46,754 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 19.97 lakh.