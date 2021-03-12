New Delhi: As many as 5,633 gram panchayats (GPs) in the state have been provided with broadband connectivity under BharatNet project, Minister of state for Communications Sajay Dhotre said in the Lok Sabha Thursday.

In response to a query raised by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi regarding the steps taken by the Centre to provide high-speed internet connectivity in GPs, the Union minister informed the House that the BharatNet project is being implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to all the GPs (approx 2,50,000) in the country, including Odisha.

“The Phase-I of the project has been implemented in Odisha through Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), and as on February 26, a total of 3,952 GPs (including block headquarters) have been made service ready. Phase-II of the BharatNet project in Odisha is being implemented mainly by the state government under state-led model and they are responsible for providing last mile connectivity also. As on February 26, a total of 1,681 GPs have been made service ready, including 19 GPs on satellite media,” the minister said.

Dhotre also said that as part of this project, the last-mile connectivity, through Wi-Fi or any other suitable broadband technology, is to be provided at all the GPs in the country.

“In Odisha, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (a Special Purpose Vehicle under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology) has been assigned the work of provisioning of 1 Wi-Fi Access Point in the GP and 5 Fibre to the Home (FTTH) connections to government institutions at each GP under Phase-I,” Dhotre added.